All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    The ANC Paid Twitter Saga Gains Fresh Legs

    The ANC Paid Twitter exposé gained fresh legs on social media as several ANC-connected people revealed how they'd been contacted to participate.

    25/01/2017 09:48 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    Muntu Vilakazi / City Press / Gallo Images
    ANC activist Shaka Sisulu in 2012.

    In spite of a spate of high-profile denials following the allegations of a secret ANC elections "war room", as revealed in court documents on Tuesday, there have been revelations of truth behind the matter.

    The outspoken African National Congress (ANC) member who goes by the Twitter nom de plume @Mtamerri revealed that he had been approached by ANC activist Shaka Sisulu to "discuss all the information available around the ANC."

    Another Twitter user aggregated @Mtamerri's tweets, exposing the behind-the-scenes of this campaign.

    The ANC has vehemently denied any knowledge or any involvement in the "paid twitter" campaign during last year's municipal election, following the amaBhungane expose published on News24 on Tuesday. Several of the implicated people, including ANC activist Shaka Sisulu, have denied the allegations.

    As of Wednesday morning, Sisulu had promised to release a public statement, refuting the amaBhungane narrative.

    Twitter became impatient on Tuesday with his delaying tactics, and his failure to appear on the SABC3 night talk show he co-hosts, as promised.

    AmaBhungane reported on News24 that the ANC is the subject of a lawsuit after it failed to pay a public relations company tasked with helping to set up a covert propaganda campaign to discredit opposition parties in last year's local government elections.

    MORE: African National Congress News Paid Twitter