The ANC Paid Twitter Saga Gains Fresh Legs

In spite of a spate of high-profile denials following the allegations of a secret ANC elections "war room", as revealed in court documents on Tuesday, there have been revelations of truth behind the matter.

The outspoken African National Congress (ANC) member who goes by the Twitter nom de plume @Mtamerri revealed that he had been approached by ANC activist Shaka Sisulu to "discuss all the information available around the ANC."

Another Twitter user aggregated @Mtamerri's tweets, exposing the behind-the-scenes of this campaign.

The Chronicles of Paid Twitter and ANC's R50 million. pic.twitter.com/g0SaI2ioSU — Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) January 24, 2017

The ANC has vehemently denied any knowledge or any involvement in the "paid twitter" campaign during last year's municipal election, following the amaBhungane expose published on News24 on Tuesday. Several of the implicated people, including ANC activist Shaka Sisulu, have denied the allegations.

As of Wednesday morning, Sisulu had promised to release a public statement, refuting the amaBhungane narrative.

I will release a statement today to address the falsehood that I led a "R 50m covert black ops operation commissioned by ANC" — Shaka Sisulu (@ShakaSisulu) January 25, 2017

Twitter became impatient on Tuesday with his delaying tactics, and his failure to appear on the SABC3 night talk show he co-hosts, as promised.

My phone has been it's been impossible to do a thread



I'll answer ur questions tonight on @TrendingSAon3



Ask away. Use the hash #TSAon3 — Shaka Sisulu (@ShakaSisulu) January 24, 2017

Morning, I was disappointed to have not been able to appear on #TSAon3 last night. I thought it prudent to tackle these trends as we do all — Shaka Sisulu (@ShakaSisulu) January 25, 2017

I was disappointed I couldn't address this on #TSAon3 coz I haven't gotten to clapback at y'all for all the fun you've had at my expense



pic.twitter.com/5IQFvzPFeo — Shaka Sisulu (@ShakaSisulu) January 25, 2017

AmaBhungane reported on News24 that the ANC is the subject of a lawsuit after it failed to pay a public relations company tasked with helping to set up a covert propaganda campaign to discredit opposition parties in last year's local government elections.