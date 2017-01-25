From the internet trolls to casting agencies dark-skinned women often have to fight discrimination based on their skin tone. Whether it be through formal interviews or their social media platforms, many black women have been calling out colourism.

In the video below Kimberly N. Foster, founding editor of For Harriet, a community blog aimed at black women, speaks about the importance of talking about colourism.

"For some reason so many people who seem to understand systems of inequality generally seem to have a real block when it comes to this," she says.

Foster says that while she is taking nothing from light-skinned people's blackness, colourism, like racism, cannot go both ways.

"Light skin confers advantages that dark skin just never will," says Foster.

Foster says for black women this is something that happens in very distinct ways, particularly in places with a history of colonialism and slavery.

.@KimberlyNFoster: "We can't ignore colorism because it's a daily marginalizing force in the lives of Black women." pic.twitter.com/zBu5hfsWug — For Harriet (@ForHarriet) January 20, 2017

This is a great video to start a conversation on what colourism is and what it means, particularly for black women who often have to fight to explain why colourism matters.

We've collected some of our favourite moments where women clapped back on Twitter, called out the lack of diversity in industries and educated people on what colourism is.