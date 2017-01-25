Try This Ridiculously Easy Recipe To Make A Delicious Pork Chop Pot

We're exciting to introduce HuffPost Yum. In this video series we will share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. They're quick, easy and so, so yummy. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Pork chop pot recipe

Ingredients:

4 pork chops

shisanyama spice mix

sunflower oil

250ml rice

500ml chicken stock

1 can tomato and onion

1 can whole sweetcorn, drained

1 can baked beans

fresh coriander, to serve

Instructions:

1. Season the chops on both sides with the spice mix. Heat a saucepan over a medium heat and add a little oil. Brown the chops on both sides. Remove and set aside.

2. Put the rice into the saucepan and add the stock. Add the can of tomato and onion. Stir well. Cover and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Add the sweetcorn and beans. Stir well. Put the chops on top of the mixture. Cover with a lid and simmer for 10 minutes or until the rice is tender. Garnish with fresh coriander.