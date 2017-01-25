All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Watch Out, SA: Young Steero Has Khuli Chana's Stamp Of Approval

    The 13-year-old muso is "the future" of hip-hop, says Khuli Chana.

    25/01/2017 08:15 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    Twitter

    Thirteen-year-old rapper Steero, who started out making beats in his bedroom when he was just nine years old, is changing the hip-hop music scene.

    Steero (Real name Langa Masina) made his debut in music recently when award-winning rapper Khuli Chana posted a picture of himself with the young gun, pronouncing him the future of local hip-hop.

    Steero told The Times that meeting Chana "was amazing. And to hear him say that to me was a feeling that I have never felt before. It meant a lot because of how much I look up to him. I really look forward to working with him in the future."

    The young gun has his own website showcasing his talent and recalls falling in love with hip-hop when he was in primary school. "I was listening to hip-hop on a music channel and thought: 'I really like this.' So I made a beat and started writing my first verses and enjoyed it. I decided to do it more often and it quickly became a passion".

    His father, Ramesh Masina, was one of the trailblazers of local hip-hop, and helped pave the way for his son's career path with encouragement and affirmation. "My entire family has hip-hop roots and so I guess it came naturally to me."

    Carefully balancing schoolwork with his music, he is readying himself to release a new single next month, a debut album later on in the year, in addition to a clothing line. Watch this space, because this young talented and driven game-changer is going bring new life to the local hip-hop scene with his vibrancy.

    MORE: Entertainment