Watch Out, SA: Young Steero Has Khuli Chana's Stamp Of Approval

Thirteen-year-old rapper Steero, who started out making beats in his bedroom when he was just nine years old, is changing the hip-hop music scene.

Steero (Real name Langa Masina) made his debut in music recently when award-winning rapper Khuli Chana posted a picture of himself with the young gun, pronouncing him the future of local hip-hop.

THE FUTURE OF SA HIP HOP IS IN GOOD HANDS @steeroHHH I believe in this kid!!! pic.twitter.com/DOGKlakK7O — ONESOURCE (@KhuliChana) January 21, 2017

Steero told The Times that meeting Chana "was amazing. And to hear him say that to me was a feeling that I have never felt before. It meant a lot because of how much I look up to him. I really look forward to working with him in the future."

The young gun has his own website showcasing his talent and recalls falling in love with hip-hop when he was in primary school. "I was listening to hip-hop on a music channel and thought: 'I really like this.' So I made a beat and started writing my first verses and enjoyed it. I decided to do it more often and it quickly became a passion".

His father, Ramesh Masina, was one of the trailblazers of local hip-hop, and helped pave the way for his son's career path with encouragement and affirmation. "My entire family has hip-hop roots and so I guess it came naturally to me."

Carefully balancing schoolwork with his music, he is readying himself to release a new single next month, a debut album later on in the year, in addition to a clothing line. Watch this space, because this young talented and driven game-changer is going bring new life to the local hip-hop scene with his vibrancy.