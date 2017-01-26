Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies After Battle With TB, Liver Condition

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

TimesLive reported on Friday that gospel singer Lundi Tyamara has died after a battle with stomach TB and liver complications.

It emerged earlier in January that the 38-year-old award-winning star was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital with the illnesses.

The family released a statement confirming the musician's death, saying he died in the early hours of Friday morning at Edenvale Hospital.

#LundiTyamara The family released a statement confirming that he passed away just after midnight at the Edenvale Hospital. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 27, 2017

Lundi was reportedly admitted to hospital at first in December 2016. After news of his illness, family and friends of the gospel singer gathered often to pray for his recovery.

One of his most famous hits was "Mphefumlo Wami".

This story is developing.

Tributes poured in for the hitmaker on social media.

Yet another super talented artist gone too soon! My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of #LundiTyamara #RIPLundi — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 27, 2017

To the family and friends of #lundityamara indeed we are deeply sad by your loss and the music industry too is in shock #RIPLundi — Moziri Gospel Group (@MoziriGroup) January 27, 2017

Gospel singer #LundiTyamara has died. We will always miss him. He played a huge role in the music industry. Rest In Peace. — ANC Bokone Bophirima (@MyANC_Bophirima) January 27, 2017

#LundiTyamara He created quality music that will remain with us. Mdali wam being one of my favourite #RIP — Primrose Ntoyakhe (@primntoyakhe) January 27, 2017