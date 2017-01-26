All Sections
    Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies After Battle With TB, Liver Condition

    The gospel musician was reportedly first admitted to hospital in December last year.

    27/01/2017 06:45 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Herman Verwey/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images

    TimesLive reported on Friday that gospel singer Lundi Tyamara has died after a battle with stomach TB and liver complications.

    It emerged earlier in January that the 38-year-old award-winning star was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital with the illnesses.

    The family released a statement confirming the musician's death, saying he died in the early hours of Friday morning at Edenvale Hospital.

    Lundi was reportedly admitted to hospital at first in December 2016. After news of his illness, family and friends of the gospel singer gathered often to pray for his recovery.

    One of his most famous hits was "Mphefumlo Wami".

    This story is developing.

    Tributes poured in for the hitmaker on social media.

