Forget Rose Gold, 'Blorange' Is Your Cool New Hair Trend

We've talked about rose gold hair, unicorn hair and hidden rainbow hair, but there's a new trend on the rise and it's "blorange" hair. Think strawberry blonde, but cooler. (Blonde plus orange.)
Over a year ago, model Georgia May Jagger dabbled in blorange hair dye, and now it seems like the trend is back and stronger than ever.
It it pink? Is it peach? Honestly, we're not even sure, but Instagram is starting to see an influx of blorange selfies, and we have admit, this unique hair shade looks dope.
