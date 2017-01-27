All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Forget Rose Gold, 'Blorange' Is Your Cool New Hair Trend

    27/01/2017 14:50 SAST
    We've talked about rose gold hair, unicorn hair and hidden rainbow hair, but there's a new trend on the rise and it's "blorange" hair. Think strawberry blonde, but cooler. (Blonde plus orange.)

    Over a year ago, model Georgia May Jagger dabbled in blorange hair dye, and now it seems like the trend is back and stronger than ever.

    Further experiments in blorange thanks @alexbrownsell

    A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on

    It it pink? Is it peach? Honestly, we're not even sure, but Instagram is starting to see an influx of blorange selfies, and we have admit, this unique hair shade looks dope.

    A photo posted by MAKAS LEVENT (@makaslevent) on

    A photo posted by Cosas De Ana (@cosasdeanas) on

    A photo posted by Rodney Wayne Albany (@rodneywaynealbany) on

    A photo posted by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) on

