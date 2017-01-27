Going to the Sun Met Celebrated With Mumm? Here's What You Need To Know.

Saturday 28 January 2017 will mark the 40th anniversary of the Sun Met celebrated with Mumm (previously known as the J&B Met) merging equestrian prowess with high-end fashion at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town. This year's theme "Decades of Glamour" will take us back to days gone by. The possibilities are endless, from the 1920s to the 2020s -- think 2016 Met Gala's "Manus x Machina" theme. The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm is just as much about fresh haute couture that challenges conventions as it is about equestrian pageantry. We spoke to South African designers Lukhanyo Mdingi of eponymous label Lukhanyo Mdingi; Julia Mpoko of Mo'ko Elosa; and Jenevieve Lyons of Not Just A Label and put together must-know insider info for a day at the races.

Dressing to the theme doesn't have to look like a costume.

All three designers were in agreement that a proper fit is the golden rule and that going big on accessories is the way to go. Mdingi says when it comes to the attire it's best to "keep it simple". Go for unadorned well-tailored garments -- whether beautiful gowns or classic suits -- and balance it with bold accessories. Mpoko advises you to "find your inspiration" whether it's the iconic 1920's flapper girl or the 1950's cinched waist look and choose just one – don't try to merge them together. Bringing your individualism to the theme is essential, say Lyons, adding that for an event like the Sun Met celebrated with Mumm, throw in a little "opulence and elegance" in the detail.

Make sure you're comfortable. If your outfit is tightly fitted, it is a good idea to practice sitting and standing in your outfit before the event, says Mpoko. Make sure you've chosen the best quality fabrics and that your outfit celebrates the shape of your body.

Necessaries you need to have in your handbag.

Sunblock and sunglasses are an absolute must to protect your skin and eyes from the sun. It can get hot, so make sure to keep your makeup looking fresh with power to dab your nose and lipstick for touch ups through the day. A compact mirror and perfume are also great to have on hand. If you don't want to carry your expensive perfume, Mpoko suggests bringing a gentle sprits spray. Mdingi says if you can, bring safety pins as you never know what kind of "wardrobe malfunction" could happen.

Hats or fascinators?

Lyons, Mdingi and Mpoko all agree: unless wearing a fascinator is absolutely essential to the outfit you've chosen, rather opt for a classic hat or find a hat with a fascinator detail on the top.

What's a gala without some glamour? Welcome to our favourite @official_misssa trio... A photo posted by Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Heels or flats?

Stilettos are a no-no: you'll battle to walk and you'll risk ruining your beautiful footwear. Opt for either platforms, kitten heels or block heels. Neutral or monochrome shoe colours should compliment your outfit rather than bold, dramatic shoes, said Mdingi.

If you just can't let those killer heels go, visit the Clean Heels Pop-Up Shop at this year's event to buy the heel stoppers that will make walking on the grass a bit easier.

Ladies, don't get that sinking feeling! Visit the #CleanHeels pop-up stand at The #SunMet celebrated with #Mumm. A photo posted by Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:14am PST

Grab your hats -- we'll see you at the races!