Zuma: Lundi Tyamara Was 'One Of The Best Gospel Artists' SA Ever Produced

President Jacob Zuma has released an official statement in which he sends his heartfelt condolences on the passing of local gospel singer Lundi Tyamara.

In the statement Zuma calls Lundi one of the best gospel artists to come out of South Africa. The leader also says that the singer's family are in his thoughts and prayers at this tough time.

Here is the president's full statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a talented artist at such a young age. This is yet another huge loss for the country in a short space of time. He was one of the best gospel artists that the country has ever produced. We are with his family in thoughts and prayers during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace."

Two weeks ago, jazz legend Thandi Klaasen died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The news of Tyamara's death was received on the day of her funeral.