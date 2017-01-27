All Sections
    VIDEO

    Chakalaka AND bread in one recipe? We're sold.

    In the second instalment of our HuffPost Yum series, we a South African favourite with bread. Because what's better than that?

    27/01/2017 11:45 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

    Chakalaka bread recipe

    Ingredients:

    300g bread flour

    15ml baking powder

    410g can chakalaka

    4 large eggs, lightly beaten

    100ml grated Cheddar

    Instructions:

    1. Grease and line a 23 x 13cm loaf tin.

    2. Sift the flour, baking powder and 5ml salt into a mixing bowl.

    3. Stir in the chakalaka, eggs and half the cheese. Mix until combined.

    4. Spoon into the prepared loaf tin. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

    5. Bake in a preheated oven at 180oC for 35-40 minutes until cooked through.

