Chakalaka AND bread in one recipe? We're sold.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Chakalaka bread recipe

Ingredients:

300g bread flour

15ml baking powder

410g can chakalaka

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

100ml grated Cheddar

Instructions:

1. Grease and line a 23 x 13cm loaf tin.

2. Sift the flour, baking powder and 5ml salt into a mixing bowl.

3. Stir in the chakalaka, eggs and half the cheese. Mix until combined.

4. Spoon into the prepared loaf tin. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

5. Bake in a preheated oven at 180oC for 35-40 minutes until cooked through.