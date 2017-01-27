Try This Juicy Lemon And Herb Chicken

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Juicy lemon and herb chicken recipe

Ingredients:

1 large chicken

30ml olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

20ml Dijon mustard

juice of 1 lemon

few sprigs of fresh herbs

3 potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 onion, peeled and cut into wedges

Instructions:

1. Turn the chicken upside down onto a cutting board so the backbone is on top. Use kitchen scissors to cut through the skin and flesh along one side of the backbone.

2. Cut along the other side of the backbone. Remove the backbone.

3. Turn the chicken over, breast side up, and press it flat using the palm of your hand.

4. Place the chicken into an ovenproof dish. Mix the oil, garlic and mustard together and spread over the chicken. Drizzle with the lemon juice. Marinate for 30 minutes to 1½ hours. Add the herbs and potatoes.

5. Cover with aluminium foil and roast in a preheated oven at 180oC for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and roast for a further 25-35 minutes until the juices run clear when a sharp knife is inserted into the thick meat at the leg joint.