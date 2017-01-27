Try This Mouth Watering Lamb Hot Pot

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Lamb hot pot

Ingredients:

900g lamb leg chops

olive oil

2 onions, sliced

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

30ml cake flour

500ml chicken or beef stock

10ml Worcestershire sauce

10ml dried mint

1 can chickpeas, drained

4-6 potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

50ml melted butter

Instructions:

1. Trim the fat off the chops and cut the meat into cubes. Remove the bones. Heat some olive oil in a saucepan and brown the meat in batches. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Heat a little more oil in the pan and fry the onions and carrots until golden. Add the flour and stir. Add the stock gradually and stir well.

3. Add the Worcestershire sauce, mint and chickpeas. Return the meat to the pan and simmer for five minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

4. Cover with slices of potato arranged so they overlap. Pour the melted butter over the potatoes. Cover and bake at 160oC for 1½ hours. Uncover and grill until golden.