PICS: All The Outfits (And Champagne) at The Sun Met Celebrated With Mumm

Da L.E.S gearing up for a traditional champagne sabrage where he will slice open a bottle of G.H Mumm using a sabre.

With Sun International and GH Mumm at the reins of South Africa's most prestigious horse racing event, Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town is the only place to be on Saturday 28 January 2017 for the Sun Met celebrated with Mumm. After a rainy Friday, the Cape Town clouds have cleared to make way for blue skies and sunshine as guests took up this year's "Decades of Glamour" theme with individual fashion flair. With the finest attention to detail, this year's event is a sophisticated race day experience from start to finish. With G.H Mumm playing host to the who's-who of the South African social scene, the Mumm Paddock Club is home to the VVIP's of the day.

As the champagne flowed, music played and the horses kept the betting crowd on its toes, from style to sabrage, we've got a few highlights from the day so far.