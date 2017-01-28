Will Julius Malema Miss SONA?

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema arrives with supporters for a demonstration in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

EFF leader Julius Malema might miss President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address (SONA) this year.

The EFF president is taking a short break from the spotlight to focus on his studies, the party said on Friday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the break was effective immediately until February 10.

"He sits for three exams on 6, 8 and 10 February, all of which he will write at 08:30 in the mornings."

Malema would not be making any public appearances or taking interviews during the break, except in very special circumstances, Ndlozi said.

Zuma will give his State of the Nation address on Thursday, February 9.

Parties will respond to his address on February 14 and 15, before Zuma replies on February 16.

At a press conference this week, Malema hinted at the possibility of another action-filled SONA.

The party has for the past two years been ejected from the National Assembly during Zuma's address after it refused to acknowledge his presidency.

"[Baleka] Mbete must be prepared for action," Malema said earlier this week. -- News24

