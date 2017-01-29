Gauteng Wants A Bit Of Help From Residents To Explain Why Crime Is So High And How To Fix It

The Gauteng government is targeting 40 poorly performing police stations to find out why they're doing so badly.

"These police stations are said to be contributing to a spike in crime incidents in the province," said the Gauteng Department of Community Safety in a tender document published on Friday, calling for research bids for a citizen survey.

"The Department of Community Safety, through the policy and research directorate, is planning to conduct a Citizen Perception Survey on safety in the high crime areas serviced by the identified 40 poor performing police stations around Gauteng Province."

Gauteng has 143 police stations.

The department said that the 2015/16 crime statistics showed that crime in Gauteng "remains high and a cause for concern" with an increase in the violent crimes like sexual assault, car hijacking and house robberies.

"The purpose of the survey is to determine the perceptions of citizens who reside in these areas around issues of safety, security and response towards crime reporting, pre- as well as post implementation of interventions by law enforcement agencies in order to turn the crime situation around," said the tender brief.

The stations range from those in townships in need of upgrade like Diepsloot and areas which huge informal settlements like Honeydew to upmarket areas like Sandton.

These are the 40 stations: