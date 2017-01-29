Is The Saxonwold Shebeen's Most Famous 'Customer' Going To Parliament?

The then-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe breaks down while talking about his relationship with the Guptas during a media conference where Eskom released its interim financial results on November 3, 2016 in Johannesburg. Molefe had defended Eskom's deal with Tegeta, a Gupta-owned company, saying that allegations levelled against him in the Public Protector's State of Capture report were unfounded.

The Sunday Times reported that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is in line for a cabinet position. The newspaper reported that the ANC in the North West wanted him added to the list of ANC members it wants in Parliament, paving the way for him to be an MP and possibly minister of finance. That ministry is a political hot potato, with control over the National Treasury an ongoing political battle.

Molefe announced his resignation as Eskom CEO in November with effect from the end of December following the Public Protector's State of Capture report, which noted 58 phone calls between Molefe and Atul Gupta over six months, plus that cellphones indicated Molefe had repeatedly been in Saxonwold. A tearful Molefe had claimed at an Eskom media briefing in November that he'd been in Saxonwold to visit a shebeen, not President Jacob Zuma's friends the Guptas. The "Saxonwold Shebeen" subsequently became the butt of social media jokes, as its whereabouts could not be established.

On Sunday, Molefe could not be contacted and the ANC has not yet responded to a request for comment on the allegations.

Whether it's true or not, social media had a good dig at Molefe's potential political career, including as "Moreki" or the person who buys the drinks.

#BrianMolefe the paper says it has spoken to an MP, who says a cabinet reshuffle is likely to happen after the #SONA in about two weeks time — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2017

"Media reports today indicate that former Eskom CEO, #BrianMolefe is set to be sworn in as a MP" pic.twitter.com/SZEsoQIxCe — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 29, 2017

"Madam speaker, madam speaker...I rise on a point of order. I just to welcome the new member, Moreki waSaxonwold #BrianMolefe to the house. pic.twitter.com/juPFkWotxR — Yise kaMbasa (@Mkhu28) January 29, 2017

I can already hear....



"Point Of Order Speaker...is it parliamentary for Moreki wa #SaxonwoldShebeen to address this house"?#BrianMolefe pic.twitter.com/QxiDTV1Ev6 — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 29, 2017