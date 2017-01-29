Public Protector Searches For More Investigators

The Public Protector is beefing up her office by hiring more investigators.

The weekend newspapers carried advertisements for a senior investigator position in the Northern Cape and four investigator posts in Gauteng.

The key responsibilities of all five positions are to "Conduct investigations on complaints relating to maladministration in State organs and parastatals, abuse or unjustifiable exercise of power or other improper conduct or undue delay by persons performing a public function, and any act or omission by persons in the employ of government which may result in improper prejudice to any other person," said the adverts.

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was appointed in mid-October for the standard seven-year term and has been repeatedly criticised since then in connection with internal office management — including the loss of staff and a top investigator — and her controversial interim report on an apartheid-era "lifeboat" to Absa bank, which was leaked to the media. She passed 100 days in office a week ago without having made her mark yet as a tough independent investigator.