    • LIFESTYLE

    These Stars Hit The Mark At The Sun Met

    They nailed it.

    29/01/2017 08:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Instagram

    South Africa's rich and fabulous came out to play on Saturday at Kenilworth racecourse in Cape Town at one of the country's most prestigious horse-racing events, the Sun Met.

    The official theme of this year's event was Decades of Glamour, and some articulated the theme better than others. Overall the celebrities and socialites did not disappoint and here is our pick of who we think got it right:

    TV presenter and actress, Amanda du-Pont, look very proper in this '50s inspired Anel Botha piece and Killa Stillz hat.

    Businesswoman Shashi Naidoo might have won only R40 at the races but we're pretty sure that wasn't the price tag on her designer ensemble. Simplicity and elegance, Naidoo looks effortlessly chic in this '90s inspired look.

    At the races. Just won R40 #Winning #SunMet

    A photo posted by Shashi Naidoo (@shashinaidoo) on

    House singer Lady X couldn't go unnoticed in this gown by Siphosihle Masango (@sihle_snow). She looked great in the couture number which had strategic feather detail covering the important bits.

    Taking in the sun... #SunMet Dressed by: @sihle_snow

    A photo posted by Lady X (@ladyxonvocals) on

    After two kids, Lee-Ann Liebenberg needs to write a book on how to stay so glamorous and sexy. The former model looked statuesque in a gold Warrick Gautier gown. We would say this look is straight from the Studio 54 disco era.

    #SunMet @warrickgautier #Mumm 🍾🍾🍾

    A photo posted by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) on

    And one more for control.

    #SunMet wearing @warrickgautier 🍾🍾🍾 #mummy

    A photo posted by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) on

    Actress Zoe Brown looked super cute and feminine in her 1950s-inspired black dress.

    Channeling my inner 1950s today at the @OfficialSunMet! Broadcasting 2-6pm on KFM 💋

    A photo posted by Zoë Brown (@zbzoebrown) on

    Publisher and socialite Carly Bailey Natasen looked like a tall glass of something in this Ryan Keys piece.

    My first time to wear a @keys_fashion creation.. @prestigemag_sa @bellamag_sa

    A photo posted by Carly Bailey Natasen (@carlybailey_sa) on

    Former blessee turned blesser, Khanyi Mbau, looked fantastic in her Matte Nolim gold gown. Similar to Liebenberg's, the pair could definitely attend the same party in the same decade.

    @matte_nolim and Khanyi Mbau #💡

    A photo posted by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

