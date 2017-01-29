These Stars Hit The Mark At The Sun Met

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

South Africa's rich and fabulous came out to play on Saturday at Kenilworth racecourse in Cape Town at one of the country's most prestigious horse-racing events, the Sun Met.

The official theme of this year's event was Decades of Glamour, and some articulated the theme better than others. Overall the celebrities and socialites did not disappoint and here is our pick of who we think got it right:

TV presenter and actress, Amanda du-Pont, look very proper in this '50s inspired Anel Botha piece and Killa Stillz hat.

Just arrived at the Sun Met and I've been nominated for best dressed😳🌸 thank you @anelbothac for this couture dress and hat👒 I love it❤️❤️#sunmet2017 📷 @killastillz A photo posted by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Businesswoman Shashi Naidoo might have won only R40 at the races but we're pretty sure that wasn't the price tag on her designer ensemble. Simplicity and elegance, Naidoo looks effortlessly chic in this '90s inspired look.

At the races. Just won R40 #Winning #SunMet A photo posted by Shashi Naidoo (@shashinaidoo) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:14am PST

House singer Lady X couldn't go unnoticed in this gown by Siphosihle Masango (@sihle_snow). She looked great in the couture number which had strategic feather detail covering the important bits.

Taking in the sun... #SunMet Dressed by: @sihle_snow A photo posted by Lady X (@ladyxonvocals) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:21am PST

After two kids, Lee-Ann Liebenberg needs to write a book on how to stay so glamorous and sexy. The former model looked statuesque in a gold Warrick Gautier gown. We would say this look is straight from the Studio 54 disco era.

#SunMet @warrickgautier #Mumm 🍾🍾🍾 A photo posted by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:11am PST

And one more for control.

#SunMet wearing @warrickgautier 🍾🍾🍾 #mummy A photo posted by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Actress Zoe Brown looked super cute and feminine in her 1950s-inspired black dress.

Channeling my inner 1950s today at the @OfficialSunMet! Broadcasting 2-6pm on KFM 💋 A photo posted by Zoë Brown (@zbzoebrown) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:17am PST

Publisher and socialite Carly Bailey Natasen looked like a tall glass of something in this Ryan Keys piece.

My first time to wear a @keys_fashion creation.. @prestigemag_sa @bellamag_sa A photo posted by Carly Bailey Natasen (@carlybailey_sa) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:31am PST

Former blessee turned blesser, Khanyi Mbau, looked fantastic in her Matte Nolim gold gown. Similar to Liebenberg's, the pair could definitely attend the same party in the same decade.