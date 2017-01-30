AKA Takes Us Around The World With His First Video Of 2017 And We Love The Trip

AKA had us glued to his timelines as he enjoyed a baection with girlfriend Bonang Matheba in Thailand at the beginning of 2017. The two made headlines as their extravagant trip ticked over into price brackets most South Africans could only dream of. But it was more than a luxurious breakaway. It seems the rapper used his international getaway as the location for his latest video. With the release of a teaser on Instagram today, AKA announced that the video for The World Is Yours -- which he released in November 2016 -- is ready and will debut exclusively on Trace Urban on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

@TRACEAfrica_ @TRACE_Inter 2nd FEB #TheWorldIsYoursVid WORLD PREMIERE 🌍Ⓜ️🌐🙏🏽 A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:28am PST

The short clip features snippets of the tropical destination; AKA on a boat sipping champagne; bikini-clad women; and scenes from the street- and nightlife from his time in south-east Asia. We suspect it is the kind of throwback that you can play on repeat to take you right back to December -- to pool parties, sunny beach days and too many late nights. And in case we forgot, of course Mr Supa Mega is reminding us that, actually, the world really is his playground.