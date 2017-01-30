De Lille Resigns As DA Western Cape Leader -- Reports

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille speaks to the media during a news conference at the C40 Mayors Summit at a hotel in Mexico City, Mexico December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape Patricia de Lille has resigned.

IOL reported on Monday that De Lille sent a resignation letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, saying she wanted to focus on her role as Cape Town mayor.

"Taking Cape Town to the next level of government is an exciting prospect, but one that will take all of my time. As we position the party to be the next national government, I believe that those of us in government and other spheres have a duty to build the party's experience in, and capacity for, public management in preparation for effective custodianship of the state," she is quoted as saying.

The report also states that De Lille is looking forward to the the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan she has in place in the City of Cape Town, which she would like to focus on.

She reportedly added that the Western Cape was ready for "fresh ideas and fresh leadership from a new generation".