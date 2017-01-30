'Doom Prophet' Belongs In Psychiatric Hospital, says Limpopo Health MEC

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has said she wants to take the infamous "Doom Prophet" to the Evuxakeni Psychiatric Hospital.

Ramathuba was referring to Lethebo Rabaloga, a self-styled "prophet" from Mount Zion General Assembly in Seshego, after he made headlines for spraying the insecticide Doom at church members, supposedly to chase away demons in their bodies.

Despite a restraining court order, support for the controversial pastor from his congregation appears undiminished.

"The hospital board must be made up by various stakeholders, such as traditional leaders and progressive pastors who are called by God, not those ones who spray Doom or give Dettol to their congregations," she said, referring to the practices of controversial pastors. The incidents led to calls for regulation of such churches.

"People like Doom pastor needs to be mentally evaluated. A normal person cannot spray Doom on other human beings. After the court, I want to take him to Evuxakeni Psychiatric Hospital — that's where he belongs."

The MEC was speaking during the Malamulele Hospital Board outreach programme in Hasani Dakari village near Malamulele on Friday.

The South African Human Rights Commission has also condemned the pastor's actions.

The "Doom prophet" appeared in the Limpopo High Court on Monday to challenge an interdict granted to the Department of Health, ordering him to desist from using insecticide on people.

Church followers were visible outside the court wearing T-shirts saying, "Do not touch my anointed one".

The case was postponed to March 20.

News24