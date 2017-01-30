Economic Freedom Fighters May Get Opportunity To Prove It Can Govern

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is looking to govern the Metsimaholo Municipality (home to the town of Sasolburg) without the help of any other parties, according to party leader Julius Malema. This is after it emerged that the party will on Tuesday pass a motion of no confidence in the current mayor Sello Hlasa, alongside the Democratic Alliance (DA).

According to a City Press report, the EFF will seek to get the DA's votes in order for it to appoint its mayoral candidate.

"We want the DA to vote for the EFF government in Metsimaholo, in the same way we voted for it to govern in Johannesburg. Then we are going to run a successful municipality. If the DA refuses, it will be unfortunate. We will give it to the DA if it refuses," Malema said.

This may happen. DA federal executive chairman James Selfe did not rule the possibility out. He said, "Should we decide to allow the EFF to control the municipality, we know that we will have to explain our reasons for doing so very clearly to those who supported us in the election."

The incumbent mayor, leader of the Metsimaholo Community Association (MCA), was elected by a coalition of the EFF, the DA, the Freedom Front Plus and the MCA after the local government elections last year. The ANC got 19 seats — which are now 18 after the death of a councillor — compared to the DA's 12, the EFF's eight, the MCA's two and the single FF+ seat.

Selfe said that Hlasa needed to be removed after he apparently fell under the influence of Free State ANC chairman and premier, Ace Magashule.

"[Hlasa] appointed people to the mayor's office without consultation; he allowed money to be spent on projects that brought little value to the people of the municipality; he failed to deal effectively with the municipal manager; and so on," said Selfe.