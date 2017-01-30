All Sections
    Ever Had A Bunny Chow With Fish Curry? Now You Can.

    Try a bunny chow with a fish twist.

    30/01/2017 15:01 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

    Fish curry bunny chow

    Ingredients:

    45ml sunflower oil

    1 onion, finely chopped

    5ml mustard seeds

    5ml crushed garlic

    5ml ground cumin

    15ml fish masala

    8 curry leaves

    2-5ml dried crushed chillies

    1 can chopped tomatoes

    500g cubes of fish (deboned and skinned)

    100ml cream

    5ml garam masala

    6-8 round crispy rolls

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Sauté the onion, mustard seeds and garlic for 1 minute. Add the cumin, fish masala, curry leaves and chilli and cook for 1 minute, stirring.

    2. Add the tomatoes and simmer gently for 10 minutes.

    3. Add the fish and cream and simmer for 5 minutes or until the fish is cooked through. Stir in the garam masala and season to taste.

    4. Hollow out the centre of the rolls. Spoon the curry into the hollows. Serve immediately.

