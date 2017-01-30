Ever Had A Bunny Chow With Fish Curry? Now You Can.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Fish curry bunny chow

Ingredients:

45ml sunflower oil

1 onion, finely chopped

5ml mustard seeds

5ml crushed garlic

5ml ground cumin

15ml fish masala

8 curry leaves

2-5ml dried crushed chillies

1 can chopped tomatoes

500g cubes of fish (deboned and skinned)

100ml cream

5ml garam masala

6-8 round crispy rolls

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Sauté the onion, mustard seeds and garlic for 1 minute. Add the cumin, fish masala, curry leaves and chilli and cook for 1 minute, stirring.

2. Add the tomatoes and simmer gently for 10 minutes.

3. Add the fish and cream and simmer for 5 minutes or until the fish is cooked through. Stir in the garam masala and season to taste.

4. Hollow out the centre of the rolls. Spoon the curry into the hollows. Serve immediately.