Gordhan's Answer On Oakbay's Bank Accounts Has Just Landed. Read It Here.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Finance of South Africa attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's much-anticipated response to Oakbay Investments, owned by the controversial Gupta family, was published on treasury's website on Monday.

Read Gordhan's response here.

Gordhan is responding to a strongly-worded replying affidavit from the company, in response to his court protection request in October.

The minister sought intervention from the high court in Pretoria to protect himself from being compelled by the family to intervene on their behalf regarding the closure of Oakbay's bank accounts.

In its papers two weeks ago, Oakbay referred to the minister as "weak-kneed", saying that Gordhan's intervention was never proposed, and that the minister's application contained errors.

"The minister's reliance on the list of 72 purported 'suspicious transaction reports' is misplaced and the Minister's application is supported by a flawed analysis and a faulty factual record. Oakbay has never suggested that the Minister is required to intervene in the bank-customer relationship. There is no contested legal issue here and there is never any reason for the Minister to bring this application," the company said in a statement.

In a 103-page affidavit on Monday, Gordhan offered his response.

Gordhan has previously accused former CEO Nazeem Howa of pressurising him to negotiate with banks on the matter, News24 reported.

In a previous statement, the acting CEO of the company, Ronica Ragavan called the minister's application "the latest attempt to mislead South Africa".