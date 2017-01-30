Nando's In America Has Opposed Trump's Muslim Ban In the Sauciest Way Possible

South Africans know Nando's to be spot-on in its witty assessment of any controversial issue, and now the United States is learning the same. The South African chicken restaurant has joined a global wave of resistance to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial #MuslimBan with a new video and campaign declaring that #everyoneiswelcome at its restaurants.

According to The Washington Post, the campaign began before Trump's inauguration, with the signs appearing in the chicken restaurant's stores in Washington, as well as in the Express, a free publication published by the Washington Post.

These words were published on the back of the sign:

"Nando's Peri-Peri is an Immigrant EMPLOYING, Gay LOVING, Muslim RESPECTING, Racism OPPOSING, Equal PAYING, Multi CULTURAL chicken restaurant where #everyoneiswelcome.

On January 20, place this sign in a publicly visible place to let everyone visiting our city know #everyoneiswelcome."

The sign ends with the words, "Even if you've never sat at one of our tables, you're welcome to stand with us."

On January 9, Nando's launched the campaign with this tweet and video:

On Inauguration Day and beyond, even if you've never sat at one of our tables, you're welcome to stand with us. #EveryoneIsWelcome pic.twitter.com/cn24LOzN2t — Nando's PERi-PERi (@NandosUSA) January 9, 2017

Trump signed an executive order last week barring entry to the US by a number of Muslim countries, sparking outrage from around the world.

The ban includes an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, and temporarily prevents people from Muslim nations from entering the US. The ban has been condemned by a variety of international organisations and world leaders.

Apparently this was not Nando's' first dig at the Trump administration. Nando's took a subtle dig at Trump's choice of cabinet appointments, widely criticised for being pro-business, with a tweet promoting its range of sauces that said, "Not all cabinets are filled with questionable choices."

Indeed, Nando's.