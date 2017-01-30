De Lille's Deputy Set To Take Over The Western Cape's Reigns

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Patricia de Lille's resignation has opened up the door for her deputy to take over the reigns until an elective conference can be held.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson Mabine Seabe confirmed the resignation, stating that it would come into effect from February 1.

"She submitted her resignation letter this past Friday. Going forward, the deputy leader in the province Bonginhlanhla Madikizela will take over the leadership of the party until a conference is convened, which is most likely at the end of the year," he said.

Her resignation was surprising as many saw her as the perfect replacement for Helen Zille as premier of the province.

In her letter, she said she wanted to focus on her role as mayor and on the roll-out of the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan (OTDP). She further added that the "responsibility of a two-thirds majority was weighing heavily on her".

De Lille said when she ran for the position in 2015, she had six objectives she wanted to achieve.

· Leadership that makes rural issues its own.

· Leadership committed to winning new DA supporters in every municipality, including the metro.

· Leadership that wants to make a political home for everyone.

· Leadership that communicates that we are a party of government.

· Leadership that engages.

· Leadership that shares the lessons of government.

"After the honour of being elected, I immediately set out to lead the team in the province to meet these goals. Over the past two years, I believe that we have made significant progress. We managed to improve our electoral performance in local government across the province in 2016, including urban and rural areas, increasing the number of DA governments," she said.

I've resigned as @Our_DA Western Cape leader. Thank you to all DA leaders, staff, activists and volunteers. My resignation letter: pic.twitter.com/arNYfwgj03 — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 30, 2017

De Lille said taking Cape Town to the next level of government is an exciting prospect that will take all of her time. She added that she had achieved her goals and believes the province was ready for fresh blood to lead.

The resignation was accepted by Maimane.

"Mr Maimane accepted the resignation because she stated that she wants to focus her energy on ensuring that we run an optimal government in the city of Cape Town. We are now sitting with a two-thirds majority in the city and therefore it's not a matter that should be taken lightly. She had set out strategic points which she wanted to achieve and she has done," said Seabe.

In an interview with the Cape Argus, De Lille said she would keep her eye on mayorship seat and not focus pay too much attention to vying for the position premier. She however indicated that the processes within the party would allow her to run if she so wished.

"If I want to run for premiership in 2019, I can," De Lille said.