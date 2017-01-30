Tumi Morake Is Setting Timelines Alight With New Photos of Her Body Goal Achievements

It seems comedian, television personality and podcaster Tumi Morake is starting her year off on the right note -- by getting closer and closer to her goal weight after working at it for the past three years. The former "Our Perfect Wedding" host posted a photo on her Instagram feed showing her weight loss progress since 2014. In the caption she says that previous attempts at dropping the extra kilograms didn't count because she "hadn't yet made that all important decision to commit" to a healthy lifestyle.

Approaching my goal weight finally after a long haul the past 3 years. The previous years don't count because I hadn't yet made that all important decision to COMMIT. #berekamosadi #healthymosadi #results Even me I want to look like a sweet 16 teeheehee! A photo posted by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Morake, who has recently been touring with performances of her one-woman show "Tumi or Not Tumi", has also been announced as a co-host on a new variety show on SABC 2 called "Red Cake Not The Cooking Show". She will join fellow comedian Alan Committee on a show that will see local celebrities playing traditional games before being interviewed by the hosts. She will also be performing at the Goliath Comedy Club in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, from 2 to 4 February 2017.

What a line-up! This week is going to be pure FIRE! Trust us, you will need to act fast to secure your seat! Head to goliathcomedyclub.com and join us this weekend! A photo posted by Goliath Comedy Club (@goliathcomedyclub) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:27am PST

A year into her journey, Morake told Destiny Magazine in 2015 that her initial intention was not to lose weight, but rather to live a healthier lifestyle. Along with a personal trainer and healthier diet, Morake also focused on avoiding stress, and she "stopped having babies".

"The reason people thought I was so incredibly obese is that they didn't realise that over the past five years they've been seeing me pregnant or post-baby. My three children came back to back and that's the biggest I've been in my life," she said in the magazine.

Getting there. #berekamosadi #healthymosadi #2017mosadi A photo posted by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Earlier this year I bought this dress and it didn't fit! Looking at self like " self, is the hard work finally paying off?" #curvesmosadi #berekamosadi #sexymosadi #red4danger 😎😘 A photo posted by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on Nov 12, 2016 at 3:24am PST

She is trying tlheng. Working at it, keeping her head down. Nelspruit, this weekend, we do this thing. Then taking a moment to pout and selfie for the cause 😆 #berekamosadi #getfitmosadi #tumiornottumi A photo posted by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:39am PST

Always candid about her life and her wellness progress, Morake's posts are fun and her newly achieved fitness goals are worth filing for when you need that extra motivational boost to get into the gym!