Tumi Morake Is Setting Timelines Alight With New Photos of Her Body Goal Achievements

It seems comedian, television personality and podcaster Tumi Morake is starting her year off on the right note -- by getting closer and closer to her goal weight after working at it for the past three years. The former "Our Perfect Wedding" host posted a photo on her Instagram feed showing her weight loss progress since 2014. In the caption she says that previous attempts at dropping the extra kilograms didn't count because she "hadn't yet made that all important decision to commit" to a healthy lifestyle.
Morake, who has recently been touring with performances of her one-woman show "Tumi or Not Tumi", has also been announced as a co-host on a new variety show on SABC 2 called "Red Cake Not The Cooking Show". She will join fellow comedian Alan Committee on a show that will see local celebrities playing traditional games before being interviewed by the hosts. She will also be performing at the Goliath Comedy Club in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, from 2 to 4 February 2017.
A year into her journey, Morake told Destiny Magazine in 2015 that her initial intention was not to lose weight, but rather to live a healthier lifestyle. Along with a personal trainer and healthier diet, Morake also focused on avoiding stress, and she "stopped having babies".
"The reason people thought I was so incredibly obese is that they didn't realise that over the past five years they've been seeing me pregnant or post-baby. My three children came back to back and that's the biggest I've been in my life," she said in the magazine.
Always candid about her life and her wellness progress, Morake's posts are fun and her newly achieved fitness goals are worth filing for when you need that extra motivational boost to get into the gym!