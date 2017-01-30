All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    WATCH: 7 Lundi Tyamara Videos To Remember The Music He Shared With The World

    The music will live on forever.

    30/01/2017 12:59 SAST | Updated 53 minutes ago
    South African gospel singer Lundi Tyamara died in the early hours of Friday morning following hospitalisation for stomach TB and liver complications early in January. There has been an outpouring of grief and tributes to the 38-year-old musician from his fans, industry peers and prominent South Africans.

    As the country mourns his loss, Tyamara is best remembered through the beautiful music he made. Here are some of the best Tyamara moments that fans of his music will cherish forever.

    1. Nginga Hlanzwa

    2. Bulelani Ku Jehova

    3. Thembela Kuye

    4. Mphefumlo Wami

    5. Mina 'Ngithembu Jesu'

    6. Moyo'yingcwele

    7. Ongqonngqozayo

