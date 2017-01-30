WATCH: 7 Lundi Tyamara Videos To Remember The Music He Shared With The World

South African gospel singer Lundi Tyamara died in the early hours of Friday morning following hospitalisation for stomach TB and liver complications early in January. There has been an outpouring of grief and tributes to the 38-year-old musician from his fans, industry peers and prominent South Africans.

As the country mourns his loss, Tyamara is best remembered through the beautiful music he made. Here are some of the best Tyamara moments that fans of his music will cherish forever.

1. Nginga Hlanzwa

2. Bulelani Ku Jehova

3. Thembela Kuye

4. Mphefumlo Wami

5. Mina 'Ngithembu Jesu'

6. Moyo'yingcwele

7. Ongqonngqozayo