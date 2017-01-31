The Democratic Alliance was due to have a meeting on Tuesday with the Independent Electoral Commission to voice its concerns about the conduct of the African National Congress during the 2016 local government elections. The DA said it would complain about the ANC's alleged secret war room, which was revealed in an explosive report on News24. Covert activities reportedly included trying to set up and counter the negative press that the ruling party has been getting, by spreading falsehoods about opposition parties.

Details of the war room were revealed in court documents filed by communications expert Sihle Bolani last week. She is suing the ANC to recoup R2.3 million that she incurred for work she did in setting up and running this committee.

Twitter users purporting to have copies of fake posters discrediting opposition parties, allegedly created by the war room, have circulated these on social media. It has not been confirmed yet whether these were indeed from the war room.