ANC Readies To Challenge Solly Msimanga's Tshwane Manager Appointment

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga's choice of city manager is set to be challenged as the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane will be approaching the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des van Rooyen and Gauteng MEC Paul Mashatile.

This comes after Msimanga was accused of not following proper channels when he appointed Moeketsi Mosola.

"We have written to the MEC and minister because there are a number of discrepancies on how he [Mosola] got the job. Proper processes were not followed when he was appointed," an insider told Huffington Post SA.

The squabble over the municipal manager is set to affect service delivery negatively in the capital after the acting manager was replaced with Mosola. The acting city manager Lindiwe Kwele, who was the deputy city manager under the previous administration, also applied for the position but was overlooked.

The metro managers and municipal managers are usually hired on contracts linked to the term of the political administration, so many of these positions became vacant after the August 2016 local government elections.

While there is thus clearly space for a new council to have a favoured candidate, the municipal law sets certain minimum standards for the job. Regulations in terms of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act of 2000 stipulate that a person appointed as a municipal manager must at least have the prescribed skills, expertise, competencies and qualifications. The law also states that a decision to appoint a person as a municipal manager and any contract concluded between the municipal council and that person in consequence of the decision, is null and void if the person appointed does not meet those minimum standards.

Mosola was appointed to the position on January 26 during a council meeting. Msimanga said Mosola was nominated for the position following a comprehensive and stringent nomination process.

Msimanga's decision is being questioned after he decided to give Mosola the job, despite Mosola not having been on the initial shortlist. Five people were shortlisted for the position following interviews in 2016 but in January, four additional candidates were added after Msimanga said he was not satisfied with the initial list. At the time, mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said Msimanga was not pleased with those shortlisted.

"The initial process started and the mayor was not happy with the names on the list. He asked the council to extend the process so that he could apply his mind. The panel then re-evaluated the pool of applicants and he [Mosola] was added," said Mgobozi.

The ANC in Tshwane will be holding a press briefing on Tuesday to outline what their next step will be. The source said they want provincial and national government to set aside the appointment.

"They must re-advertise the position and allow people who are qualified to hold that post apply," said the source.

Mashatile's spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri said the department had not yet received the letter but once it arrives, it would be given attention. He said they will investigate the allegations and the outcomes will determine what type of action is to be taken.