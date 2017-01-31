All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Chrissy Teigen, Master Troll Slayer, Has No Time For Your IVF Shade

    She doesn't ever shy away from a clap back.

    31/01/2017 10:27 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images
    Chrissy Teigen attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

    Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, model Chrissy Teigen said that the next baby she and husband John Legend are planning will be "a little boy" for sure. Taking to her Twitter timeline on Monday, the always-candid mum to nine-month-old Luna needed to clear the air following questions about her comment. She had specifically mentioned that their next baby would be a boy because the embryo the couple has on ice is a boy.

    Teigen has spoken openly about her struggle to fall pregnant and revealed on an episode of "FABLife" with Tyra Banks that she was "having trouble" trying to conceive. "We would have kids five, six years ago if it'd happened. But my gosh, it's been a process," she said on the show. So the model had no time for one Linda Wampler who asked if she had given it "a minute to try naturally", replying that she had tried for "about 9 years".

    Appreciative of her frank and open conversations about her struggles with fertility and conception, fans took to Twitter to defend Teigen from Wampler's remark and thank her for sharing a relatable experience.

    Teigen remains a firm favourite for never backing down — even when the trolling becomes really personal. She's the ultimate example of just shaking it off. Later, haters!

