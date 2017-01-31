Chrissy Teigen, Master Troll Slayer, Has No Time For Your IVF Shade

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, model Chrissy Teigen said that the next baby she and husband John Legend are planning will be "a little boy" for sure. Taking to her Twitter timeline on Monday, the always-candid mum to nine-month-old Luna needed to clear the air following questions about her comment. She had specifically mentioned that their next baby would be a boy because the embryo the couple has on ice is a boy.

Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

And no, I am not pregnant. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Teigen has spoken openly about her struggle to fall pregnant and revealed on an episode of "FABLife" with Tyra Banks that she was "having trouble" trying to conceive. "We would have kids five, six years ago if it'd happened. But my gosh, it's been a process," she said on the show. So the model had no time for one Linda Wampler who asked if she had given it "a minute to try naturally", replying that she had tried for "about 9 years".

Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Appreciative of her frank and open conversations about her struggles with fertility and conception, fans took to Twitter to defend Teigen from Wampler's remark and thank her for sharing a relatable experience.

@chrissyteigen thanks for speaking out on IVF and infertility issues in a way that's not sensational. — Zsuzsanna Lippai (@zsuzsiness) January 30, 2017

@chrissyteigen we (the weird science babies of the world) appreciate u talking about it so openly :-) — Smalls (@shutupsmalls) January 30, 2017

@chrissyteigen Thank you for being a voice for women who didn't have it easy starting a family. — lasagnahog (@lasagnahog) January 30, 2017

@chrissyteigen we did IVF and I'm 13 weeks with twins!! Your story was a huge comfort for me. Thank you ❤❤ — Stacey Merwin (@StaceyMerwin) January 30, 2017

Teigen remains a firm favourite for never backing down — even when the trolling becomes really personal. She's the ultimate example of just shaking it off. Later, haters!