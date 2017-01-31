Despite Recent Rainfall The Country's Dams Are Still Devoid and Yearning

Despite increased levels of rainfall in recent weeks, water levels at the country's dams remain low. Residents in Johannesburg and Cape Town have been warned that water restrictions are still in place.

The Star reported on Tuesday that while the Vaal Dam's levels have increased for eleven consecutive weeks, South Africa remains in a drought. The Department of Water and Sanitation said that while the Vaal Dam has reached 63.4%, the national level is just above 53%.

Previously, the department had said that above normal rainfall would be needed to get Gauteng levels back to normal, according to the The Star.

High temperatures could also result in a high evaporation rate, the department said.

Johannesburg Water said the city was still under level two restrictions and restrictions to areas around the Deep South of Johannesburg, Soweto, Midrand and Randburg would still experience overnight restrictions, The Star reported.

Meanwhile, dam levels in Cape Town are effectively at 29.2%, according to a News24 report.

The City of Cape Town said the amount of water it can use is less than the dam levels because it is difficult to extract the last 10% of water in the dams. As in Johannesburg, rainfall in Cape Town has not been sufficient to increase water levels.

Cape Town is still 7 million litres above its daily water usage target, the City was quoted in the report as saying.

Water levels in Cape Town were increased last Thursday, meaning watering of gardens may only happen on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 9am or after 6pm for not more than an hour per day, and only with a bucket or watering can.