Grace Bible Church Hosts Lundi Tyamara's Memorial Despite Homophobic Claims Against It

South Africans responded with shock and sadness to the news of gospel musician Lundi Tyamara's death on Friday. A statement from his family confirmed that the 38-year-old died at the Edenvale Hospital in Johannesburg from complications related to stomach TB and a liver condition.

A memorial service for Tyamara was held at Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Tuesday. The church came under fire last week after TV personality Somizi stormed out of a sermon that he labeled homophobic. Following the outcry, representatives from the church said that gay people would still be welcome at the church and said that the sermon by visiting Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was not hate speech. However, Tyamara was an openly gay man and having his service held at the church has raised a few eyebrows.

Over the past few days, tributes have poured in for the gospel singer. They have included words of condolence from government officials, gospel industry peers and prominent personalities in South African entertainment.

According to a tweet from Dumisani Simelane aka DJ Madumane on Mpumalanga radio station Ligwalagwala FM, Tyamara's funeral will be held in Worcester in the Western Cape on Sunday.

The details for Tyamara's funeral have not been verified. The Huffington Post South Africa will update this story when the information becomes available.