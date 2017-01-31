Jiba To Appeal Being Struck Off The Roll

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba was granted leave to appeal a high court judgment striking her from the roll of advocates.

Embattled deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba was granted leave to appeal a high court judgment striking her from the roll of advocates on Monday, Business Day reported.

In September last year, she was struck from the roll following a series of court judgments calling into question her fitness to hold office. She will now appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

As it stands, she is disqualified from her position unless the ruling is overturned.

The General Council of the Bar previously applied for Jiba and the head of the commercial crimes unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, to be struck from the roll. In a scathing judgment last year, judges Francis Legodi and Wendy Hughes were highly critical of Jiba and Mrwebi's attempts to protect former crime intelligence chief Richard Mdluli.

Legodi wrote: "This kind of behaviour diminishes the image of the country and its institutions which are meant to be impartial and independent."

Among the Bar's complaints were various court judgments where the two were heavily criticised for their conduct during, amongst others, the "spy tapes" saga.

Jiba cannot head the NPA without being on the roll of advocates.