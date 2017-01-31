Report: Wits Professor Found Guilty Of Sexual Harassment

A Wits university professor has been found guilty of sexual harassment, Eye Witness News reported on Tuesday. EWN did not name the professor but said his identity was known to the publication.

According to the report, the professor was accused of sexually harassing three colleagues over a period of time. An external panel found him guilty of the charges on Friday.

He was accused of using his influence to get the three women to engage in sexual activities with him and another person, also not named by the publication. Reportedly, he promised to promote them at work and help them to study further at Wits.

According to EWN, Wits is expected to decide on what action it will take against the professor this week.

Last week, EWN reported that the professor was placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He was informed of the charged against him by the Wits Gender Equity Office in September last year. He opted to take voluntary leave instead of being suspended, according to the report.