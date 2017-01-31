Jamie Bartlett Is 'Coping' After His Brixton Hijacking

Actor Jamie Bartlett is reportedly "coping" after he was hijacked at gun point in Johannesburg on Friday night, according to the Cape Times.

The paper reported that Bartlett, actor in Rhythm City and SA's Got Talent Judge, was hijacked while waiting at a red traffic light in Brixton. The hijackers reportedly got into his Mercedes Benz, assaulted him, while holding him at gun point. They then put him in the boot of the vehicle and drove around with him.

Bartlett was then dumped in the veld near Katlehong, the paper said.

He was able to seek help at a nearby house and call the police. The hijackers took his car, a shoulder bag, two gold rings and his cellphone, according to the police. A case of armed robbery and hijacking is being investigated.

According to the Cape Times, a source said Bartlett was "dealing with it in the best way he can", adding that it "hasn't been easy, but he's coping."