Study Finds That Men Are More Self-Obsessed With Their Social Media Image Than Women

In a world in which social media validation reigns supreme, at least 10 percent of people are willing to lie on social media to get attention, according to a recent survey on how people use social media. Contrary to popular belief, according to the study, men are more obsessed with their social media image than women are.

The study, carried out by global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, surveyed people from all over the world and found that one in 10 people are willing to bend the truth on social media to get more "likes" on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter, and that men are willing to go to more extreme lengths. According to the study, 10 percent of male respondents would post a photo of themselves naked, compared to 5 percent of female respondents. Moreover, the study also found that 13 percent of men are willing to post photos of their friends in revealing gear. The research found an overwhelming 58 percent of people feel uncomfortable and upset when their friends post photos that they don't want to be made public. Men are more likely than women to reveal something embarrassing or confidential about their coworkers, friends or employers, said Evgeny Chereshnev, head of social media at Kaspersky Lab.

According to the study, 14 percent of men said that they would reveal something confidential about a coworker, compared to 7 percent of women. The study also found that 24 percent of the male respondents admitted that they are concerned that if few people like their posts, their friends will think they are unpopular, while only 17 percent of women shared the same concern. "In their search for social approval, people have stopped seeing the boundary between what is ok to share and what is better to be kept private," Chereshnev added.

The study also found that 29 percent of men admitted to getting upset if they don't get likes from people who are important to them.