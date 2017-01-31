Top Prosecutor Gerrie Nel Resigns

Top prosecutor Gerrie Nel has resigned, according to News24.

Nel, former head of the Scorpions in Gauteng, is well-known for having secured the conviction of Oscar Pistorius and Jackie Selebi, former head of the police.

News24 reported that Nel was just five years away from retirement after 35 years as a prosecutor, and had received an international prosecutors' award for his prosecution of Selebi.

The news site said the move was likely to send "shockwaves" through the NPA, and that Nel had previously been subjected to "trumped up" charges of fraud, reportedly thanks to his pursuit of politically-connected individuals.

#GerrieNel Despite successful prosecutions, Nel has long been sidelined at NPA. Major fallout with Jiba and Mrwebi 'faction' of the NPA. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) January 31, 2017

Nel, known as a "bulldog" prosecutor, has given the NPA 24 hours' notice of his resignation.