All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Top Prosecutor Gerrie Nel Resigns

    Move expected to send shockwaves through the NPA

    31/01/2017 09:13 SAST | Updated 10 minutes ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    POOL New / Reuters

    Top prosecutor Gerrie Nel has resigned, according to News24.

    Nel, former head of the Scorpions in Gauteng, is well-known for having secured the conviction of Oscar Pistorius and Jackie Selebi, former head of the police.

    News24 reported that Nel was just five years away from retirement after 35 years as a prosecutor, and had received an international prosecutors' award for his prosecution of Selebi.

    The news site said the move was likely to send "shockwaves" through the NPA, and that Nel had previously been subjected to "trumped up" charges of fraud, reportedly thanks to his pursuit of politically-connected individuals.

    Nel, known as a "bulldog" prosecutor, has given the NPA 24 hours' notice of his resignation.

    MORE: News