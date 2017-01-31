All Sections
    Watch: How To Make A Super Easy Strawberry Tart

    Get your baking game on.

    31/01/2017 09:42 SAST | Updated 35 minutes ago
    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

    Strawberry tart recipe

    Ingredients:

    1 roll ready-made shortcrust pastry

    1 large egg, lightly whisked with 5ml of water

    100ml strawberry jam

    handful fresh strawberries, sliced

    icing sugar, for dusting

    Instructions:

    1. Cut the pastry into squares. Brush the edges of one square with a little beaten egg mixture.

    2. Spread some strawberry jam over the pastry. Top with sliced strawberries.

    3. Use flower or heart-shaped cookie cutters to cut two shapes out of another square of pastry.

    4. Place the pastry with cut-out shapes over the pastry with the strawberry topping.

    5. Use a fork to press the edges together to seal. Brush the top of the pastry with egg mixture. Repeat with the remaining pastry and filling.

    6. Put the pastries onto a lined baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 180oC until the pastry is golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and dust with icing sugar.

