Watch: How To Make A Super Easy Strawberry Tart

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Strawberry tart recipe

Ingredients:

1 roll ready-made shortcrust pastry

1 large egg, lightly whisked with 5ml of water

100ml strawberry jam

handful fresh strawberries, sliced

icing sugar, for dusting

Instructions:

1. Cut the pastry into squares. Brush the edges of one square with a little beaten egg mixture.

2. Spread some strawberry jam over the pastry. Top with sliced strawberries.

3. Use flower or heart-shaped cookie cutters to cut two shapes out of another square of pastry.

4. Place the pastry with cut-out shapes over the pastry with the strawberry topping.

5. Use a fork to press the edges together to seal. Brush the top of the pastry with egg mixture. Repeat with the remaining pastry and filling.

6. Put the pastries onto a lined baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 180oC until the pastry is golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and dust with icing sugar.