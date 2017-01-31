You Love Him, You Know You Do — Well That's What Hlaudi Thinks

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says South Africans love him, no matter what.

The controversial Motsoeneng was speaking at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto at the memorial service of gospel star Lundi Tyamara on Tuesday. The gospel artist died on Friday after a long struggle with TB and liver complications.

Hlaudi went on to reference the Bible, saying that people will always be led by someone that they didn't want at first.

"The bishop will tell you that when you read the Bible, [it says] you will not be led by someone that you want. God is going to give you someone that you do not want. And I am one of them," Motsoeneng said.

Motsoeneng, who was introduced as someone who supports creative arts, said that when he implemented a 90 percent local music policy at the SABC he created employment in South Africa.

"I am very happy that I champion 90 percent. People can feel the transformation, they can touch it, they can eat it."

Motsoeneng said the media had been overly critical of the policy.

"All media were saying that if we introduce 90 percent people will listen to other broadcasters. I don't know what kind of South Africans they are. All broadcasters, including community television, should play 90 percent music. It should not just be SABC."

News24