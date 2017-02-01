All Sections
    94 Psychiatric Patients Died, And The Calls Now Are For Criminal Prosecutions

    Shocking report by Health Ombud horrifies public, who call for action against callous officials and greedy NGOs.

    01/02/2017 20:44 SAST | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Kumalo
    Protests in Johannesburg in October last year when it was believed that 37 psychiatric patients had died after being transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni facilities to NGOs. This week the Health Ombud's report said at least 94 patients died.

    The Health Ombud released his report on the deaths of at least 94 psychiatric patients last year in Gauteng. The patients had been transferred out of the Life Esidimeni hospital into the care of NGOs, none of which were qualified or equipped to look after them, in a cost-cutting move by the Gauteng Department of Health. Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned on Tuesday night after the report was handed to Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

    The findings of the report, which pointed to official culpability, outraged the public. Below are some of the comments.

