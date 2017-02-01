94 Psychiatric Patients Died, And The Calls Now Are For Criminal Prosecutions

Protests in Johannesburg in October last year when it was believed that 37 psychiatric patients had died after being transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni facilities to NGOs. This week the Health Ombud's report said at least 94 patients died.

The Health Ombud released his report on the deaths of at least 94 psychiatric patients last year in Gauteng. The patients had been transferred out of the Life Esidimeni hospital into the care of NGOs, none of which were qualified or equipped to look after them, in a cost-cutting move by the Gauteng Department of Health. Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned on Tuesday night after the report was handed to Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The findings of the report, which pointed to official culpability, outraged the public. Below are some of the comments.

Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu lied and 94 patients died - she must be criminally charged! — Jack Bloom (@JackBloomDA) February 1, 2017

Those who are responsible for the deaths of 94 patients should be held criminally liable because they are directly involved in homicide. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 1, 2017

If 94 mental patients had died from official negligence in a normal democracy the entire natl govt wd have been forced to resign — Barney Mthombothi (@mthombothi) February 1, 2017

Qedani Mahlangu has fallen. We expect more heads to roll. 94 mentally ill patients dead due to negligence. This is genocidal. It's criminal. — Vusi Khoza (@vusumuzikhoza) February 1, 2017

Makgoba says MEC wanted to pay R100 per day, instead of R320 on patients - argued it was cost cutting #LifeEsidimeni — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) February 1, 2017

#LifeEsidimeni If 94+ psychiatric patients died at these NGO's from hunger, cold and neglect. How many other people have died there too??! — Ayesha Nagdee (@AyeshaNagdee) February 1, 2017

Money paid to NGOs looking after mentally patients versus psychiatric hospitals. #LifeEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/sDww9RZogl — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 1, 2017

94 mentally ill patients died in Gauteng,the economic hub of the sub continent. 94 people, at the hands of an uncaring dept.Let that sink in — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 1, 2017