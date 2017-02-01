Nandi Madida Signs Up With A New York-Based Management Agency

Media personality Nandi Madida is back at work and busier than ever after giving birth to her first child, she just landed herself a gig with New York-based management agency, Edwards Global Management.

The TV presenter, actor and singer -- who gave birth to her and Zakes Bantwini's first baby Shaka -- was recently selected by BET International to host the locally based, "BET A-List" television show.

Madida posted a very Kim Kardashian-style image on her Instagram account confirming the relationship with international company.

REBIRTH is the name of Nandi's latest music offering, and the album is set to be launched in New York in March.

A source exclusively revealed to Huffington Post South Africa: ''Nandi is very excited about her upcoming projects, which includes new music, continuing her TV show, 'BET A-list' and being part of a feature film. The film might be based in the U.S. On a personal front, Nandi is very happy with her family and is moving into a newly renovated home in Sandton with her husband. The white wedding is not planned for this year, but will probably happen early next year'.'

Madida married her partner Zakhele Madida, AKA Zakes Bantwini, in 2015.

Madida is one of a few of our A-list celebrities are getting the attention of Hollywood.

Pearl Thusi, star of NBC's "Quantico", has been living it up in the Big Apple while filming the TV show. Accompanied by her bestie co-star Russel Tovey, Thusi is also on her way to living her dreams.

