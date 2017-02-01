'Titanic' Director James Cameron Has Had Enough Of Your Theories About Jack's Survival

Director James Cameron (C) and actors Kate Winslet (L) and Leonardo DiCaprio(R) pose for photographers after Cameron won the award for Best Director for 'Titanic' at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton 18 January in Beverly Hills.

Canadian film director James Cameron has been involved in more than 15 film projects since he made the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic", but it seems that the ghosts of that film will follow him forever. Or to be more precise, the ghost of Jack Dawson, the character played by Leonardo di Caprio.

The film ends with the titular luxury ship sunk and Jack partly submerged into the freezing Atlantic waters so that his love Rose (played by Kate Winslet) could rest on a floating wooden platform. He eventually dies.

As a million internet scientists have pointed out since then, the platform was big enough for Rose to scooch over and let Jack on. He didn't have to freeze to death.

The famous "Mythbusters" television series even did a special test to show that the platform was big enough for two people to safely float on it.

Well. Cameron is having absolutely none of it. In a recent interview with Daily Beast, he was asked once again about Jack's death, and he kinda exploded.

"We're gonna go there? Look, it's very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive,' It's that simple," Cameron said.

"You're Jack, you're in water that's 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won't just wash out two minutes later –- which means you're underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that's going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you're already dead. So that wouldn't work," he continued.

"His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. They're fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they're full of shit."

When asked after the "Mythbusters" episode first aired, Cameron said that Jack had to die because the script demanded it. So there.

But we won't stop believing that Rose should have made some room on that board. As Keke Palmer said on The Steve Harvey Show, it's been hard to watch a movie of hers ever since.

KeKe Palmer is all of us when it comes to Rose from Titanic 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S7R3wW70pX — Bitch Problems (@FemaleTexts) February 1, 2017

Tit