Try This Yummy Berry Swirl Cake

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this recipe made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Berry-swirl cheesecake recipe

Ingredients:

200g digestive biscuits, crushed

80g butter, melted

500g creamed cottage cheese

1 can condensed milk

30ml lemon juice

125g fresh or frozen berries (thawed)

50ml castor sugar

25ml gelatine

80ml milk, warmed

250ml cream, whipped

Instructions:

1. Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter. Press into the base of a 22cm spring-form cake tin. Refrigerate.

2. Beat the cottage cheese until smooth. Stir in the condensed milk and lemon juice.

3. Blend the berries and castor sugar until smooth. Set aside.

4. Put the gelatine into a jug with 60ml cold water. Leave to stand for a few minutes then microwave for 2 minutes until dissolved. Stir in the warm milk. Set aside to cool.

5 .Stir into the cottage cheese mixture. Fold in the whipped cream. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Refrigerate until starting to set.

6. Spoon the blended berry mixture onto the cheesecake mixture. Use a blunt knife to swirl the two together. Refrigerate until set.