Apparently Trump Didn't Put The Phone Down On This Call

U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017.

Apparently U.S. President Donald Trump didn't put the phone down on this call.

Reuters reported that in this telephone call on January 28, recorded in a photographed published on Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.S.-Russia ties and to cooperate in Syria. It was the first time the two men had spoken since Trump's inauguration.

On Thursday it emerged that Trump had put the phone down on a recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, cutting the call short, after criticising a refugee deal arranged between the two countries under his predecessor Barack Obama.