Apparently Trump Didn't Put The Phone Down On This Call

Apparently U.S. President Donald Trump didn't put the phone down on this call.
Reuters reported that in this telephone call on January 28, recorded in a photographed published on Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.S.-Russia ties and to cooperate in Syria. It was the first time the two men had spoken since Trump's inauguration.
On Thursday it emerged that Trump had put the phone down on a recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, cutting the call short, after criticising a refugee deal arranged between the two countries under his predecessor Barack Obama.