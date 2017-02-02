EC MEC Ignores Life Esidimeni Report And Goes Ahead With Decision To Move Frail Care Patients In PE to NGOs

94 mental health patients died in Gauteng, after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni Centre. The Health Ombudsman , Malegapuru Makgoba released a report into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Just one day after a shocking report by the health ombudsman was released, detailing the deaths of 94 mentally ill patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni hospital in Gauteng to various discredited NGOs, the Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi is pressing ahead to move frail care patients in Port Elizabeth to NGOs. This is according to a report in The Herald.

The paper reported that there was an outcry last year when the department said it would move 240 patients from the two state-funded frail-care facilities in Port Elizabeth run by Life Esidimeni, the same organisation where the 94 mentally ill patients in Gauteng were moved from, to NGOs.

Sihlayi was quoted by the paper as saying she the ombudsman's report would not change her mind. She told The Herald: "Our situation is not the same thing. That was health. I don't deal with sick people... Do you remember when I said I have no intention to extend the contract for Life Healthcare (Life Esidimeni's parent company)? Nothing has changed.

A group of patient's families is challenging her decision not to extend the contract, the paper reported.

Her decision has already caused outrage on social media.

Omg. What is wrong with these people??? https://t.co/hWNEhKgz79 — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) February 2, 2017

.@RanjeniM What bugs me most is that "I will not pay..." as if the funds are hers personally & she doing people a favour. The sheer nerve! — Koketso Moeti (@Kmoeti) February 2, 2017

SK please look at the attached... MEC in the Eastern Cape is adopting the GP modus operandi... @SakinaKamwendo #safm #AMLive pic.twitter.com/91ibQ44rdU — Ludwe Kitsi (@Maldensk) February 2, 2017

The DA in the Eastern Cape has called on the MEC to reconsider and study the ombudsman's report.