In AfriForum's World, Pinterest Lists Farm Murders And Road Fixes, And You Can Be Directed Home With Steve Hofmeyr's Voice

An image from one of the AfriForum pins on Pinterest

AfriForum is not the sort of organisation you'd think would have a Pinterest account. Or it's own GPS app, with Steve Hofmeyr's voice.

Pinterest describes itself as "a visual bookmarking tool that helps you discover and save creative ideas". So it's used a lot by people following fashion or decorating, or travel or outdoor enthusiasts, usually with the focus on pictures rather than words. "Pinterest is the world's catalog of ideas. Find and save recipes, parenting hacks, style inspiration and other ideas to try," says Pinterest.

AfriForum is using it to post photos of its supporters repainting roads, part of it's self-reliance campaign:

This is the sort of stuff usually found on Pinterest:

AfriForum is also using Pinterest to promote its campaigns around crime, with an emphasis on the discredited belief that white farmers are deliberately targeted.

There's an ad for the "Fliek op die Veld" movie tour last year, with the Modder en Bloed (Blood and Glory) movie.

There's a dig at the failure by municipalities to maintain roads.

And there's a hint at apartheid-denialism.

There are adverts for AfriForum movies: the controversial "Tainted Heroes", produced in 2015, with a link to the trailer on YouTube that describes it as "a document about the untold history of the ANC" about violence in South Africa from 1976 to 1994, which claims that the ANC rose to power through propaganda and violence, eliminating all other opposition. There's more on the movie's website.

And then there's the GPS.

AfriForum GPS is available in the app stores, "keeping you on track, with the voice of Steve Hofmeyr, all in Afrikaans!" It's a "complete mobile GPS" with national coverage and it's been downloaded 10,000 times. It's built by AfriGIS, which also built the official Gautrain app. There's also the main AfriForum app with info on the organisation.

AfriForum is an Afrikaner rights organisation, part of the larger Solidarity movement.

The Huffington Post SA has reported that, while AfriForum styles itself as a civic rights group, the focus is Afrikaner rights only and "in actual fact it could be described as South Africa's answer to the alt-right movement in the United States: strongly nationalistic, suspicious of government, antagonistic towards liberal or progressive values, opposed to immigration and integration and with a strong focus on ethnic mobilisation". It has been building parallel state structures — media, tertiary education, welfare and legal — with a policy of not relying on the state. Prosecutor advocate Gerrie Nel resigned to join AfriForum's new prosecution unit this week.

AfriForum has more than 186,000 members with monthly fees of R50 and Solidarity almost 400,000 members.