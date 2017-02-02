Our Favourite Thirst-Quenching Rooibos Iced Tea -- With A Punch

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Rooibos iced tea punch recipe

Ingredients

1 lemon, sliced

1 orange, halved and cut into thin wedges

fresh mint leaves

5 rooibos teabags

1 litre boiling water

45ml sugar (optional)

250ml orange juice

1 litre ginger ale

Instructions:

1. Put the lemon and orange slices and mint leaves into ice-cube trays. Fill with water and freeze until ready to serve.

2. Pour the boiling water over the teabags and leave for infuse for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the teabags. Add the sugar if using. Set the tea aside until cool. Refrigerate until cold.

4. Just before you are ready to serve, add the orange juice and ginger ale to the tea.

5. Remove the ice cubes from the trays and add to the punch. Serve immediately.