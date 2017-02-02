Parliament To Start Processing Claassen Report On Suspended National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega

Suspended National Police Commissioner; Riah Phiyega during the Claassen Commission of Inquiry in June 2016.

Parliament's portfolio committee on police will process the report into former national commissioner Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office in March, it decided at a meeting on Thursday.

This was because President Jacob Zuma was still going through it, and also due to a review application by Phiyega on the contents of the report.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said the committee would have to await the outcome of the court case.

The committee decided to declassify the report as it was already in the public domain.

The report, compiled by Judge Neels Claassen, states that Phiyega is not fit to hold office and recommends that she should be dismissed.

But Phiyega is challenging its findings and has filed a review application.

Phiyega's lawyers are expected to argue that Claassen changed the inquiry's terms of reference and contradicted the findings of the Farlam Commission of Inquiry which was established to investigate the deaths of 44 people during an illegal mineworkers' strike at Lonmin mine in Marikana in August 2012.

Phiyega was suspended with full pay in October 2015.

