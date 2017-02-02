94 mental health patients died in Gauteng, after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni Centre. The Health Ombudsman , Malegapuru Makgoba released a report into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found on Wednesday that 94 mentally ill patients had died unlawfully, due to bad treatment by the Gauteng department of health.

When the story first broke, the Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu had announced that only 36 people had died. Now, government officials must face disciplinary action‚ apologise and pay compensation to the affected families, according to the ombud's report.

Here are some of the key findings: