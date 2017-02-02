Why Are Nearly All the Miss SA Contenders From Gauteng?

Call it what you want: irrelevant, fun, frivolous or nation-building. The 2017 Miss South Africa pageant is The final 12 Miss South Africa finalists have been announced, and nearly all are from Gauteng, according to The Star. The finalists were announced on Wednesday night with the pageant due to be televised on March 26.

The newspaper reported that of the 12, eight are from Gauteng, two are from the Western Cape and two are from KwaZulu-Natal. Among the finalists are a model, a lawyer, a masters student and a businesswoman.

This year, for the first time, the public was given a chance to vote for their favourite contestant, and the final 26 were cut down to 12, according to The Star.

The pageant has been criticised before for being problematic. Rebecca Davis of the Daily Maverick had this to say in a 2012 piece:

"I acknowledge that there are young girls all over South Africa whose greatest hope is to be crowned Miss SA, and that in trivialising the pageant you are mocking their dreams. Tough. Let them get more worthy dreams. Let's also examine who is pushing them towards these dreams. Mothers, do you really want your daughters to be celebrated for nothing more than their looks? If so, it suggests that you don't have a whole heap of faith in the rest of them."

But for better or worse, the pageant seems here to stay, and The Star reports that the winning contestant will win a whopping R1-million and other sponsorships and prizes.

This year, the pageant's judges include Maps Maponyane, Ezra Davis and Bridget Masinga.